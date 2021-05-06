Madrigal: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) on Thursday reported a loss of $52.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $3.32.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $3.78 per share.

Madrigal shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 47% in the last 12 months.