Howmet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $80 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The maker of engineered products for the aerospace and other industries posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Howmet expects its per-share earnings to range from 19 cents to 21 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.17 billion to $1.23 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Howmet expects full-year earnings in the range of 91 cents to $1.02 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.2 billion.

Howmet shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.