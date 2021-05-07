Victory Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $65.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Antonio-based company said it had profit of 88 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.03 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The investment management firm posted revenue of $212.9 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $209.5 million.

Victory Capital shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 91% in the last 12 months.