Jacobs Engineering: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $11 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.66 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.37 per share.

The construction and technical services company posted revenue of $3.55 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.5 billion.

Jacobs Engineering expects full-year earnings in the range of $6 to $6.30 per share.

Jacobs Engineering shares have climbed 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 75% in the last 12 months.