Ky. lifts limits on petroleum haulers to aid pipeline issues

Kentucky has temporarily lifted restrictions on the transportation of petroleum to help states affected by the hack of a major fuel pipeline.

Transportation Secretary Jim Gray signed an official order that temporarily relieves petroleum haulers going to affected states from driving time limits and weigh station stops. The order lasts through June 11.

A hack of the Colonial Pipeline has led to distribution problems and panic-buying, draining supplies at thousands of gas stations mainly in the southeast.

“Many states are working in concert to minimize the disruption of fuel supplies,” Gray said in a media release. "Our cabinet is doing its part to help ensure that needed relief gets to the affected areas."

Drivers must keep a copy of the order in the truck cab if operating under its authority, the transportation cabinet said.