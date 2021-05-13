Yeti: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Yeti Holdings Inc. (YETI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $30.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 38 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The maker of outdoor and recreational products posted revenue of $247.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $221.8 million.

Yeti expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.28 to $2.32 per share.

Yeti shares have risen 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has nearly tripled in the last 12 months.