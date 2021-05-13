Fiesta Restaurant Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its first quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 1 cent per share.

The owner of Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana restaurants posted revenue of $144.7 million in the period.

Fiesta Restaurant Group shares have risen 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $13.39, a rise of 98% in the last 12 months.