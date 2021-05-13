Natural Alternatives: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Natural Alternatives International Inc. (NAII) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $1.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Carlsbad, California-based company said it had profit of 30 cents.

The nutritional supplements manufacturer posted revenue of $46.3 million in the period.

Natural Alternatives shares have risen 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $14.60, more than doubling in the last 12 months.