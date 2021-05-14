Voxx: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Voxx International Corp. (VOXX) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $9.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share.

The consumer electronics maker posted revenue of $162.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $26.8 million, or $1.09 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $563.6 million.

Voxx shares have risen 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.