Wichita tax preparer sentenced for $100,000 fraud

A Wichita tax preparer has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for defrauding the Internal Revenue Service out of more than $100,000.

Sonia Hernandez-Smith, also known as Sonia Raquel Vazquez, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court after previously pleading guilty to one count of making false statements in a federal tax return. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped 19 other counts.

Hernandez-Smith must also serve a year of supervised release and pay $105,050 in restitution. She was not fined.

The federal public defender had asked that she be sentenced to probation, arguing a prison sentence was a harsher punishment than necessary for the crime, The Wichita Eagle reported.

Hernandez-Smith admitted in court documents that she knowingly prepared income tax returns that falsely claimed tax credits for children, even though her clients were ineligible.