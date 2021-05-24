Business

Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly lower on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July lost 12.50 cents at $6.5875 a bushel; July corn fell 8.75 cents at $6.53 a bushel; July oats was up 2.25 cents at $3.5775 a bushel; while July soybeans was off 7 cents at $15.1925 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle fell .52 cent at $1.1670 a pound; May feeder cattle was off .33 cent at $1.3647 a pound; Jun. lean hogs rose 1.22 cents at 1.1337 a pound.

  Comments  

Business

Editorial Roundup: Texas

May 24, 2021 7:28 AM

Business

Target Hospitality: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 24, 2021 7:28 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service