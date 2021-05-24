Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were mostly lower on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July lost 12.50 cents at $6.5875 a bushel; July corn fell 8.75 cents at $6.53 a bushel; July oats was up 2.25 cents at $3.5775 a bushel; while July soybeans was off 7 cents at $15.1925 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle fell .52 cent at $1.1670 a pound; May feeder cattle was off .33 cent at $1.3647 a pound; Jun. lean hogs rose 1.22 cents at 1.1337 a pound.