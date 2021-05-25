Business

Dycom Industries: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla.

Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $898,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based company said it had net income of 3 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The provider of specialty contracting services posted revenue of $727.5 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $766.3 million.

Dycom Industries shares have risen 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

Business

Distiller announces annual scholarship for Kentucky State

May 25, 2021 3:51 AM

Business

Officials ID remains of soldier killed during Korean War

May 25, 2021 3:51 AM

Business

European planes skirt Belarus amid fury at dissident arrest

May 25, 2021 3:51 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service