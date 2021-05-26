QAD: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

QAD Inc. (QADA) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $1.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Santa Barbara, California-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The enterprise software developer posted revenue of $83 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $79 million.

QAD shares have risen 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $67.64, an increase of 54% in the last 12 months.