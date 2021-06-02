Advance Auto Parts: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $185.9 million.

The Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $2.81 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.34 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.08 per share.

The auto parts retailer posted revenue of $3.33 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.31 billion.

Advance Auto Parts expects full-year revenue in the range of $10.4 billion to $10.6 billion.

Advance Auto Parts shares have climbed 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 40% in the last 12 months.