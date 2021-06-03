Mall to install cameras after criticism following shooting

A western Pennsylvania mall says it will install surveillance cameras and take other measures to beef up security following criticism from officials after gunshots that prompted a lockdown and an evacuation of shoppers over the Memorial Day weekend.

The Allegheny County district attorney's office and Ross Township police had criticized Ross Park Mall officials following Saturday's gunfire, saying mall operators had refused requests to install cameras, although some individual stores have them.

Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group, Inc. said in a statement that the company already does a good job of maintaining security at its facilities but “as an additional measure, we will soon begin the process of securing CCTV cameras at Ross Park Mall and South Hills Village."

Simon Property Group said it also was adding “a weapons detection K9 program to enhance interior patrols" at the mall. The company already uses off-duty police and private security to patrol inside and outside of the mall and works with law enforcement and retailers to prepare for potential emergencies, the statement said.

“These programs have allowed us to achieve Homeland Department of Security safety certification,” company officials wrote.

Authorities said a May 29 fight between five or six people at the mall culminated in gunfire, prompting stores to lock down and shoppers to evacuate. No one was injured. Two teens face firearms and related charges after they were taken into custody and police recovered three guns, authorities said.