Jack In The Box: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $35.9 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had net income of $1.58 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.48 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The burger chain posted revenue of $257.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $249.2 million.

Jack In The Box shares have risen 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 67% in the last 12 months.