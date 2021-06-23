This Lacey warehouse operator is hiring, too. And they’re offering a $7,000 annual bonus

Uline, a distributor of shipping materials, is looking to fill more than 50 warehouse positions at its facility in Lacey, the business announced this week. AP

Uline, a distributor of shipping materials, is looking to fill more than 50 warehouse positions at its facility in Lacey, the business announced this week.

To fill those positions, Uline will host a hiring event 4-7 p.m. Thursday (June 24) at 3131 Hogum Bay Road NE.

According to the business:

“Positions offer competitive hourly rates starting at $25/hour or higher (includes $5/hour essential worker pay premium) and annual bonuses over $7,000 paid in December. Candidates must pre-register online to secure an interview slot prior to attending the hiring event. Interviews will follow local and CDC guidelines.”

Uline is seeking more than 2,000 employees at its facilities across North America due to consecutive double-digit growth over the past five years.

For more information and to register for an interview, go to uline.jobs/lacey.

Lacey-based Harbor Wholesale, a food distributor, held a hiring event on Wednesday. The business was offering prospective employees a $2,000 signing bonus.