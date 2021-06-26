Business

Changes to medical marijuana law approved by Legislature

The Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa.

Pandemic-era regulations that let medical marijuana dispensaries serve patients at curbside and dispense three months' worth of the drug at a time were memorialized into law by the Legislature Friday, and the governor's office said he would sign the bill.

The legislation also relaxes the rules under which contaminants in medical marijuana can be removed.

Before the pandemic, dispensaries were limited to distributing a month's worth at a time.

A proposal to allow patients to grow marijuana for their own use was defeated.

  Comments  

Business

