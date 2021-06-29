GOP lawmakers pushing new election-auditing office in budget

Republicans and Democrats are feuding over whether Pennsylvania's roughly $40 billion budget package negotiated behind closed doors and passed within hours of becoming public includes money for the state auditor general to begin auditing election results.

The idea to create an election-auditing bureau under the independently elected auditor general gained currency in the Republican-controlled Legislature amid former President Donald Trump's baseless conspiracy theories about Democrats stealing the November election from him.

House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, maintains that budget legislation carries $3.1 million for Auditor General Tim DeFoor, a Republican, to create a bureau of election audits with broad authority to subpoena materials and review votes counted, ballots, ballot envelopes, election machine logs, pre-election machine tests and more.

Gov. Tom Wolf's office is only saying that the Democrat is reviewing the budget legislation on his desk.

Cutler's office said DeFoor has the authority to independently create such a bureau. Democratic lawmakers dispute that and are urging Wolf to use his line-item veto authority to eliminate any funding for it.

Critics say an election-auditing bureau is duplicative, given the legal requirements for each county and the state to review election results for accuracy and investigate any discrepancies.

County election board decisions can be appealed or contested in court.