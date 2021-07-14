Delta: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $652 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $1.02. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.07 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.41 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $7.13 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.34 billion.

Delta shares have climbed nearly 3% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 16%. The stock has increased 54% in the last 12 months.