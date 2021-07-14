Business

Grains mixed, livestock higher.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep was up 15 cents at $6.54 a bushel; July corn was off 12 cents at $6.87 a bushel; Sep oats gained 29 cents at $4.43 a bushel; while July soybeans rose 18.75 cents at $14.6775 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .88 cent at $1.2210 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 1.17 cents at $1.5852 a pound; July lean hogs gained .18 cent at $1.1235 a pound.

July 14, 2021 8:12 AM
