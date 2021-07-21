Business

Grains, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was off 3.75 cents at $7.0350 a bushel; Sep. corn fell .25 cent at $5.71 a bushel; Sep. oats gained 11 cents at $4.55 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans was off 9.25 cents at $14.3550 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle fell .25 cent at $1.1977 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost .63 cent at $1.5577 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was up .90 cent at $1.0597 a pound.

