Heritage Commerce: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $8.8 million.

The bank, based in San Jose, California, said it had earnings of 15 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce posted revenue of $38.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $37 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $38.3 million.

Heritage Commerce shares have risen 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $10.75, a rise of 55% in the last 12 months.