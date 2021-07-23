South State: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

South State Corp. (SSB) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $99 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The bank, based in Winter Haven, Florida, said it had earnings of $1.39 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.87 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.63 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $346.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $332.2 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $359.4 million.

South State shares have increased 1.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 55% in the last 12 months.