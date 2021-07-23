Kimberly-Clark: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $404 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.19. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $1.47 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.73 per share.

The maker of consumer products such as Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissue posted revenue of $4.72 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.78 billion.

Kimberly-Clark expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.65 to $6.90 per share.

Kimberly-Clark shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 16%. The stock has fallen 6.5% in the last 12 months.