Pacific Premier Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $96.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of $1.01.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The holding company for Pacific Premier Bank posted revenue of $197.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $187.7 million, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $180.1 million.

Pacific Premier Bancorp shares have increased 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 78% in the last 12 months.