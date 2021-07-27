Armstrong World Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $55.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.14. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.16 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The ceiling and wall systems manufacturer posted revenue of $280 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $260.7 million.

Armstrong World Industries shares have risen 42% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 32% in the last 12 months.