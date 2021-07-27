Graphic Packaging: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Graphic Packaging Holding Co. (GPK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $38 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 26 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $1.74 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.67 billion.

Graphic Packaging shares have increased 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 22% in the last 12 months.