Marriott: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (VAC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 85 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The timeshare company posted revenue of $979 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $921 million.

Marriott shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $153.95, a rise of 75% in the last 12 months.