Customers Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $61.3 million.

The West Reading, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of $1.72 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.76 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.08 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $179.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $155.6 million, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $166.2 million.

Customers Bancorp shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $38.37, more than tripling in the last 12 months.