Oceaneering International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $6.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $498.2 million in the period.

Oceaneering International shares have climbed 70% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.49, more than doubling in the last 12 months.