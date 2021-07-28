Morningstar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Morningstar Inc. (MORN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $32.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 76 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.76 per share.

The investment research firm posted revenue of $415.4 million in the period.

Morningstar shares have climbed roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $244.50, an increase of 51% in the last 12 months.