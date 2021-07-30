Comcast: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.74 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of 80 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 84 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The cable provider posted revenue of $28.55 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $27.14 billion.

Comcast shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 17%. The stock has climbed 34% in the last 12 months.