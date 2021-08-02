Ultragenyx: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $122.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Novato, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.81 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.45 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.28 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $87 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $83.4 million.

Ultragenyx expects full-year revenue in the range of $180 million to $190 million.

Ultragenyx shares have dropped 42% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $80.84, an increase of slightly more than 3% in the last 12 months.