Clorox: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Clorox Co. (CLX) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $97 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oakland, California-based company said it had net income of 78 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 95 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.

The consumer products maker posted revenue of $1.8 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.92 billion.

Clorox expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.40 to $5.70 per share.

Clorox shares have fallen 10% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 17%. The stock has declined 23% in the last 12 months.