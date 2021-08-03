Business

Arconic: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH

Arconic Corporation (ARNC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $427 million in its second quarter.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had a loss of $3.89 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.8 billion in the period.

Arconic expects full-year revenue in the range of $7.3 billion to $7.6 billion.

Arconic shares have risen 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
