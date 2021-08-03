Business

LGI Homes: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

THE WOODLANDS, Texas

LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $118.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of $4.71.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.72 per share.

The entry-level homebuilder in the Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia markets posted revenue of $791.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $735.8 million.

LGI Homes shares have risen 64% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 52% in the last 12 months.

