Neuronetics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents.

The medical device company focused on psychiatric disorders posted revenue of $14.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Neuronetics said it expects revenue in the range of $15 million to $16 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $59 million to $63 million.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Neuronetics shares have climbed 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than quadrupled in the last 12 months.