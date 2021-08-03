Camping World: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $109.2 million.

The Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $2.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.51 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.22 per share.

The recreational vehicle retailer and services provider posted revenue of $2.06 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.05 billion.

Camping World shares have risen 54% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased roughly 10% in the last 12 months.