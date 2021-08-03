Business
Kratos: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Round Rock, Texas-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 6 cents per share.
The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 6 cents per share.
The military contractor posted revenue of $205.1 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $200.5 million.
For the current quarter ending in October, Kratos said it expects revenue in the range of $195 million to $205 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $810 million to $850 million.
Kratos shares have dropped 1.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $27.02, a rise of 48% in the last 12 months.
