Kratos: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Round Rock, Texas-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The military contractor posted revenue of $205.1 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $200.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Kratos said it expects revenue in the range of $195 million to $205 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $810 million to $850 million.

Kratos shares have dropped 1.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $27.02, a rise of 48% in the last 12 months.