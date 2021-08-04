Lyft: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $251.9 million in its second quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 76 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.

The ride-hailing company posted revenue of $765 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $701.2 million.

Lyft shares have risen 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $55.38, a climb of 90% in the last 12 months.