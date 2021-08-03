Whitestone: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Whitestone Reit (WSR) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Houston, said it had funds from operations of $11.9 million, or 26 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $5.1 million, or 12 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $30.6 million in the period.

The company's shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $8.83, a climb of 37% in the last 12 months.