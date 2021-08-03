Powell Industries: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) on Tuesday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share.

The energy equipment company posted revenue of $115.8 million in the period.

Powell Industries shares have dropped roughly 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $28.94, an increase of nearly 6% in the last 12 months.