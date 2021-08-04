Business

Penn Virginia: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

HOUSTON

Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.05 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $124.7 million in the period.

Penn Virginia shares have increased 68% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $17.01, a rise of 70% in the last 12 months.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

August 04, 2021 1:38 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service