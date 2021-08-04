Business

Kraft: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH

Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $27 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 78 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The maker of Oscar Mayer meats, Jell-O pudding and Velveeta cheese posted revenue of $6.62 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.61 billion.

Kraft shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service