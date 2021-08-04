Business

Tupperware: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla.

Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $35.6 million.

The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had net income of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 95 cents per share.

The direct seller of plastic storage containers and cosmetics posted revenue of $464.7 million in the period.

Tupperware shares have decreased 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 62% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Ionis Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 04, 2021 4:16 AM

Business

CDW: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 04, 2021 4:15 AM

Business

Sports wagering slated for N. Carolina Senate panel debate

August 04, 2021 4:14 AM

Business

Kraft: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 04, 2021 4:10 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service