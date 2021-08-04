MGP: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Business

ATCHISON, Kan.

MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $20 million.

The Atchison, Kansas-based company said it had net income of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.27 per share.

The producer of distillery and ingredients products used by the packaged goods industry posted revenue of $174.9 million in the period.

MGP expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.90 to $3 per share, with revenue in the range of $570 million to $580 million.

MGP shares have increased 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 65% in the last 12 months.

