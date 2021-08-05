PQ Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (ECVT) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $1.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 11 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The specialty chemical producer posted revenue of $147 million in the period.

PQ Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $565 million to $575 million.

PQ Group shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 30% in the last 12 months.