Integrated Electrical Services: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

HOUSTON

Integrated Electrical Services Inc. (IESC) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $19.3 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 92 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, were 99 cents per share.

The communications and technology company posted revenue of $405.9 million in the period.

Integrated Electrical Services shares have climbed 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

