Business

MasTec: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

CORAL GABLES, Fla.

MasTec Inc. (MTZ) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $75.5 million.

The Coral Gables, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were $1.30 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The utility contractor posted revenue of $1.96 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.09 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, MasTec expects its per-share earnings to be $1.71.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.3 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

MasTec expects full-year earnings to be $5.45 per share, with revenue expected to be $4.3 million.

MasTec shares have increased 47% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $100.50, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Cloudflare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 05, 2021 6:55 PM

Business

Five Point: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 05, 2021 6:55 PM

Business

Zynga: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 05, 2021 6:55 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service